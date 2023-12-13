Netflix Announces Star-Studded Lineup for 2024 Comedy Festival

Netflix has recently unveiled the highly-anticipated lineup for its upcoming 2024 Netflix Is a Joke festival, featuring a star-studded cast of comedians and entertainers. Headliners such as Chris Rock, David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, and Tom Brady are set to take the stage, along with a host of other A-list comics.

Although the inclusion of former quarterback Tom Brady, whose comedic experience primarily consists of rental car commercials, may come as a surprise, Netflix has promised there is more to his appearance than meets the eye. The festival will also showcase the comedic talents of renowned athletes like Will Smith from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the complete lineup of over 300 comedians has yet to be announced, Netflix has shared a sneak peek of some of the performers. The list includes Ali Wong, Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler, Demetri Martin, Hannah Gadsby, Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, and many more. The festival will span across venues in Los Angeles from May 2 to May 12, offering attendees an extraordinary 11 days of laughter.

Tickets for the festival will be available for purchase starting December 15 on the official Netflix Is a Joke website. The event will be held at various iconic venues, including the Hollywood Bowl, the Wiltern, Largo, the Greek Theatre, and the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever.

Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, expressed his excitement for the festival, noting that this is a remarkable time for comedy both within Netflix and the genre as a whole. Praw highlighted the incredible growth of stand-up comedy over the past decade and emphasized that this festival aims to capture the current moment assembling the world’s finest comedians for an unforgettable experience.

With an extraordinary lineup featuring established legends and rising stars, the 2024 Netflix Is a Joke festival promises to deliver an exceptional showcase of comedic talent that will have audiences rolling with laughter.