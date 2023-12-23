Search for Golden Globes Host Continues as A-List Comedians Decline Offers

The search for a host for the upcoming Golden Globes ceremony has hit a roadblock as several A-list comedians have declined the offers, according to sources. The show’s organizers have been struggling to find someone with the enthusiasm and star power to take on the hosting duties. Even two-time Oscar host Chris Rock, who was asked to host the Golden Globes in the past, has turned down the offer.

Rock, known for his comedic talents, last attended a major award show back in 2022 when he caused controversy with a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s battle with alopecia. Despite being a potential nominee in the new category of best performance in stand-up comedy on television for his Netflix special, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” he has chosen not to take on the hosting role.

Joining Rock in declining offers is Ali Wong, known for her role in the Netflix series “Beef.” Wong was approached to host the Globes but declined the opportunity. Additionally, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman, who co-host the popular podcast “SmartLess,” turned down a joint offer to emcee the ceremony.

The organizers were hoping for a trio of hosts, something that hasn’t been done since 1993, but their search has been challenging. Previous hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who received critical acclaim for their performances, have already confirmed that they will not be returning.

As the search for a host continues, it remains to be seen who will ultimately take on the role for the highly anticipated event. The Golden Globes have historically drawn more attention and conversation when they have a host, and while the search has proven difficult so far, there is still hope for a captivating and entertaining host to emerge.