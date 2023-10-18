Netflix Announces Documentary Featuring Chris Rock and Kevin Hart

Netflix will be releasing a new documentary titled “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only,” which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the comedians’ combined tour. The documentary will premiere on December 12 and will offer fans a chance to witness the journey of these two comedy legends as they share stories of their early lives, struggles, triumphs, and their unbreakable brotherhood.

In the teaser for the documentary, Kevin Hart expresses his excitement about the opportunity to collaborate with Chris Rock. He suggests the idea of performing in New York together and Rock immediately agrees, leading to their memorable tour. Both comedians express their excitement about spending time together and reconnecting.

Throughout the documentary, Chris Rock reflects on his comedy career, taking fans through the challenges he faced before achieving success. He discusses his limited education and the difficult circumstances he endured on his path to becoming a comedic star. Kevin Hart also shares his early experiences in comedy and reveals that his first conversation with a comedic star was with Chris Rock.

Directed Rashidi Harper, “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” is produced Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Luke Kelly-Clyne for Hartbeat, Chris Rock for CR Enterprises, as well as Malcolm Spellman, Oby M. Okoye, and Rashidi Harper for The 51B. The executive producers include Thai Randolph, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Stein, Dave Becky, and Kevin Healey.

This documentary promises to offer an exclusive glimpse into the lives and careers of two of the biggest names in comedy. Fans can look forward to experiencing the camaraderie and shared experiences that have shaped Chris Rock and Kevin Hart’s careers. With their combined talent and unique storytelling abilities, this documentary is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

