Chris Pratt Celebrates Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Birthday with a Heartfelt Message

Chris Pratt, the beloved Hollywood star, has taken to social media to share a heartwarming tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her 34th birthday. Known for their privacy, the couple rarely shares glimpses of their personal life, but this time, Pratt decided to give fans a peek into their family life.

In an Instagram post, Pratt expressed his love and admiration for his wife, referring to her as his “wonderful wife, partner, friend, toddler jungle gym, calendar aficionado, and confidant.” He emphasized how Katherine lights up their world and how they would be lost without her. The actor’s message resonated with many, including Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, who commented on the post, praising her daughter’s impact on the world.

Accompanying the heartfelt message was a series of photos capturing precious moments between Chris and Katherine. The couple can be seen posing on a boat ride, radiating happiness and love. Another photo shows Katherine with their two daughters, Lyla and Eloise, beaming with joy as she holds them close.

To make the birthday celebration even more special, Pratt shared a short clip of Katherine and her mother singing her happy birthday and blowing out candles. Maria Shriver, in a touching message to her daughter, expressed her admiration for Katherine’s boundless heart, caring nature, and creative mind.

The couple’s commitment to privacy has made this glimpse into their family life even more meaningful to fans. Chris Pratt’s tribute serves as a reminder of the love and appreciation he has for his wife on her special day.