Tony Khan’s Social Media Meltdowns: A Blessing or a Curse for AEW?

In recent times, Tony Khan, the owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has become known for his controversial social media behavior. From calling out WWE higher-ups to expressing his opinions on prominent wrestlers, Khan has never shied away from speaking his mind. While some within AEW may wish for him to take a break from his online antics, it seems unlikely. One person who sympathizes with Khan’s social media outbursts is Chris Jericho, a wrestler in AEW.

Jericho acknowledges that bosses, especially billionaires like Khan, will conduct themselves according to their own rules. Having worked for billionaires throughout his career, Jericho understands that attempting to control someone like Khan is futile. As the founder and owner of AEW, Khan has the freedom to do as he pleases. Jericho comments, “Tony Khan owns AEW. He can do what he wants. I’m not going to tell him no.”

While Khan’s behavior on social media may steal the spotlight, it is also suggested that some AEW talent may have taken advantage of Khan. However, only time will tell how this situation unfolds and whether any repercussions will arise. As Khan is under constant scrutiny, even the internal issues of the Jacksonville Jaguars football team, which he also owns, are seen as a reflection on his management of AEW.

Although it may be difficult for Khan to navigate the delicate balance between being outspoken and maintaining a positive image for AEW, it is worth considering whether he should take a temporary break from social media. Despite the controversies, Khan has undoubtedly played a significant role in the success of AEW, and his passion for the company is evident. Perhaps finding a middle ground between expressing himself freely and avoiding unnecessary conflicts on social media could help maintain a more harmonious environment within the wrestling community.

In conclusion, Tony Khan’s social media meltdowns have sparked both admiration and concern within the wrestling industry. While some may view his behavior as a blessing that highlights his dedication to AEW, others may see it as a curse that brings unnecessary attention and discord. Ultimately, it is up to Khan to determine whether he will continue to be a provocateur on social media or adopt a more reserved approach in the future.

Sources: Ringside News.