Chris Jericho Defends Tony Khan and Discusses AEW’s Social Media Presence

In a recent interview, Chris Jericho addressed AEW President Tony Khan’s social media posts and defended him, stating that as the boss, Khan has the freedom to express himself. Jericho emphasized that Khan’s upbringing in the social media era contributes to his active presence on various platforms.

Jericho acknowledged that working for billionaires for the past 25 years has taught him that they will ultimately do what they want to do. He also recognized that Khan’s position as the owner of AEW grants him the authority to make decisions regarding the company’s direction.

While some may argue that Khan’s posts could be detrimental, Jericho believes that it would be inappropriate for him, as an employee, to tell his boss what to do. Instead, he respects Khan’s autonomy and supports his right to express himself freely.

A recent tweet Khan caught attention when he pointed out that it was the first time both John Cena and The Undertaker appeared on a WWE show with under one million viewers and under 400,000 in the demographic. Jericho, however, refrained from specifically addressing this tweet, focusing instead on Khan’s overall social media activity.

As AEW continues to compete with NXT, both Jericho and Khan understand the importance of maintaining a strong online presence. Their dedication to embracing the social media era allows them to engage with fans and share their thoughts openly.

By supporting Khan’s decisions and recognizing his authority as the owner, Jericho demonstrates his loyalty and respect for AEW’s leader. As the company continues to grow, it will be interesting to see how Khan’s social media presence evolves and impacts the wrestling landscape.

Sources: The Messenger, POST Wrestling