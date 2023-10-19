Chris Jericho Explains Why He Won’t Confront Tony Khan Over His Tweets

In a recent interview with The Messenger, Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan’s controversial tweets and why he won’t be asking him to put his phone down. Jericho explained that he has learned over the years that bosses and billionaires will do what they want, and he respects that. As someone who has been working for billionaires for 25 years, he understands that Tony Khan, as the owner of AEW, has the autonomy to make his own decisions.

While some may argue that billionaire owners not being told no can lead to negative consequences, Jericho believes that in the case of Tony Khan’s social media posts, it’s not that big of a deal. He acknowledges that the tweets may come across as whiny and insecure to some, but he sees it as Tony’s decision and doesn’t feel it’s his place to intervene.

Jericho, who describes himself as Tony Khan’s right-hand man, has chosen not to confront him about his behavior on social media. Despite having different opinions about the tweets himself, Jericho believes it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to tell the owner what to do. He respects Tony’s authority and understands that as the billionaire owner, he can do as he pleases.

In the end, Jericho doesn’t think Tony Khan’s tweets are worth confronting him over. While he personally disagrees with the approach, he recognizes that it’s Tony’s prerogative. As someone who has worked closely with Tony, Jericho trusts his judgement and respects his decisions.

As fans and observers, it’s natural to have differing reactions to Tony Khan’s tweets. Some may find them troubling, while others may see them as insignificant. Ultimately, it is up to Tony Khan to decide how he wants to handle his social media presence, and it seems that Chris Jericho, despite his role as a prominent figure in AEW, is willing to let Tony make those choices for himself.

