Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth Engage in Playful Banter on Social Media

Actors Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth recently had a lighthearted exchange on social media, delighting fans with their playful banter. The interaction began when Jason, known for his role as Aquaman in the DC film franchise, posted a brief clip on TikTok wearing his iconic Aquaman outfit. In the video, he flexed his muscles and cheekily teased Chris about his own physique, saying, “What’s up Hemsworth? Check that **** out. You had to work out, I didn’t (laughs).” He captioned the post, “Eat your heart out, @Chris Hemsworth.”

Not one to back down, Chris, known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, responded with a video of his own on TikTok. In his clip, Chris humorously referred to Jason’s costume as a “lovely padded costume” and boasted about his preference for a skin suit. He then whispered, “I love you Aquaman,” before captioning the post, “You sure @Jason Momoa??? (Face with tears of joy and flexed biceps emojis).”

Fans of both actors were thrilled to witness this friendly exchange, showcasing the camaraderie between two prominent figures in the superhero film industry.

FAQ:

Q: What roles do Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth play?

A: Jason Momoa portrays Aquaman in the DC film franchise, while Chris Hemsworth portrays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Q: When did Jason Momoa make his debut as Aquaman?

A: Jason Momoa first appeared as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

Q: Which upcoming film will feature Chris Hemsworth?

A: Chris Hemsworth will be starring in the film Furiosa alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. The film is set to be released in theaters in 2024.

Q: Who is directing the film Furiosa?

A: Furiosa is directed George Miller, who also directed the 2015 action film Mad Max: Fury Road.

