Netflix’s “Pain Hustlers” Movie Trailer Sparks Comparison to “The Wolf of Wall Street”

The official trailer for Netflix’s upcoming movie, “Pain Hustlers,” has been released, and it is drawing comparisons to the pharmaceutical-based crime film “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, “Pain Hustlers” is based on Evan Hughes’ book of the same name and follows the story of Liza Drake, a high school dropout who becomes entangled in the unethical and criminal activities of a pharmaceutical company.

Director David Yates, known for his work on the Harry Potter films, seems to be aiming for a similar vibe to “The Wolf of Wall Street” with this crime comedy-thriller. While “Pain Hustlers” may not have the same cinematic feel as its predecessor, it has the star power and suspense-filled drama that could make it another hit for Netflix.

However, early reviews of the movie have not been favorable. With a current critical score of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 24 reviews, “Pain Hustlers” may not live up to Netflix’s expectations. Nevertheless, critical reception doesn’t always dictate a movie’s success among general viewers, especially for films released exclusively on streaming platforms.

One example is Netflix’s “Red Notice,” which received a dismal 37% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes but became the most-streamed movie on Netflix of all time. Despite its poor reception among critics, the star power of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot propelled it to success with viewers.

This gives hope to “Pain Hustlers,” as it could still be well-received audiences when it premieres on October 27. It was also one of the top picks from Netflix’s “Fall 2023” movie lineup, indicating potential for success. Only time will tell whether “Pain Hustlers” can overcome its lukewarm critical reception and become a hit for the streaming giant.

