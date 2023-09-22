Changes in Hungary’s Electronic Communications Marketplace: Rise of Streaming Services and Decline of Pay-TV Subscriptions

The electronic communications marketplace in Hungary is undergoing significant changes, as revealed the country’s regulator, NMHH. Streaming services are experiencing a surge in popularity, with 44% of homes now subscribing to these platforms. Netflix is the most preferred streaming service, chosen 30% of households, followed HBO Max (21%) and Disney+ (14%). Notably, Netflix’s viewership has increased five-fold between 2019 and 2022.

NMHH also highlighted that Amazon Prime lags behind its competitors due to its lack of localized content. The regulator further noted that streaming services primarily appeal to a younger and affluent demographic, with 54% of households led individuals aged 30-39 subscribing to these platforms. In contrast, only 19% of households with individuals over the age of 60 opt for streaming services.

The rise in streaming services has coincided with a decline in pay-TV subscriptions. NMHH observed a noticeable decrease in pay-TV subscriptions in recent years, which fell 5% (175,000 households) between mid-2021 and the middle of this year. Approximately 20,000-30,000 households every quarter now choose to forgo traditional TV.

In other news, Magyar Telekom and the Hungarian government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their collaboration in the country’s digital transformation. Notably, the Hungarian government plans to eliminate a supplementary telecom tax January 2025. Additionally, from the beginning of next year, electronic telecommunications providers will no longer have to fulfill utility tax payment obligations.

These measures signal a noteworthy change in the Hungarian government’s approach, as they deviate from the typical imposition of taxes on the industry. This shift in policy reflects Hungary’s evolving landscape in the electronic communications sector.

