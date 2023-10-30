New Article: Unfortunate Penalty Costs Pittsburgh Steelers Points

In a game plagued questionable officiating calls, the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves on the wrong end of a crucial penalty that had a significant impact on the outcome. Kicker Chris Boswell had a 56-yard field goal attempt nullified due to a phantom offsides penalty against offensive guard Isaac Seumalo of the Philadelphia Eagles. This turned the kick into a daunting 61-yard try, and Boswell ultimately missed, costing the Steelers three valuable points at the end of the first half.

The play in question left many spectators scratching their heads, as it appeared that Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson was actually the guilty party. The head official, Aaron Eck, stood the call even after the game, claiming it was “obvious” that Seumalo had committed the infraction. However, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and Seumalo himself expressed their concerns about the officiating, with Seumalo stating that he did not believe he was offsides.

While it is debatable how much of an impact those three points would have had on the overall outcome, it cannot be denied that they could have provided a much-needed momentum boost for the Steelers. Facing a 9-3 deficit instead of a 9-6 scoreline, Pittsburgh’s offense would have had a better chance to strategize and regroup during halftime, especially with the loss of their starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett, due to injury.

Moreover, if the penalty had not been called, the Steelers would have had an opportunity to take the lead on the subsequent possession where backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw an interception. Instead, they had to play catch-up the entire second half, ultimately falling short a 10-point margin.

While some may argue that Pittsburgh’s offensive struggles would have overshadowed the impact of those three points, it is worth noting the frustration and disappointment voiced the Steelers’ players. Boswell, in particular, faced a challenging task with the initial kick in rainy conditions, and the added 5 yards made the subsequent attempt even more daunting.

In the end, this controversial penalty served as a microcosm of a game marred officiating concerns. The Steelers can only lament what might have been, knowing that this small, yet pivotal moment had the potential to alter the course of the game.