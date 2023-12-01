WOM Chile Implements Organizational Transformation Plan, Letting Go of Employees

WOM, one of the leading mobile network providers in Chile, has announced the implementation of an organizational transformation plan, resulting in the dismissal of approximately 120 employees. The decision comes as the company faces challenges due to the delayed rollout of the 5G network. The restructuring efforts also follow the departure of the previous CEO and a number of executives when Chris Bannister assumed leadership.

In a statement shared on LinkedIn, Chris Bannister, the CEO of WOM, expressed the difficulty of the decision, acknowledging that many of the individuals affected had been with the company for several years. However, he emphasized that this was a necessary step to bring WOM back to its roots and foster a challenging mindset.

While outlining the reasons for the layoffs, Bannister mentioned the increased operational costs resulting from outsourced activities. The company aims to streamline decision-making processes, enhance performance, and align its operations with the evolving demands of customers and the market.

While WOM reported positive financial results, including consecutive revenue growth and surpassing 8 million customers, it did acknowledge a loss of approximately 70,000 postpaid customers as a contributing factor to the organizational changes. WOM observed the most significant increase in subscriber numbers in the prepaid segment, with a 10.3% growth rate, while the postpaid user base saw a 4.0% increase during the third quarter of the year compared to the same period in the previous year.

