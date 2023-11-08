Samsung and LG’s OLED Panels to Power Apple’s Future iPads

After successful negotiations, Samsung Display and LG Display are set to become major suppliers of OLED panels for Apple’s upcoming iPad models, as reported Chosun Biz. The tech giant has expressed its intention to purchase approximately 10 million units in 2024, signaling its continued commitment to incorporating cutting-edge display technology into its devices.

While the specific financial terms were not disclosed, industry insiders speculate that each OLED panel will command a premium price, roughly three times higher than that of OLED panels used in Apple’s iPhone lineup. Despite the potential cost increase, Apple aims to deliver an unparalleled visual experience to iPad users leveraging the vibrant and energy-efficient qualities of OLED technology.

Surpassing initial expectations, production of the OLED panels is projected to commence as early as February 2024. Both Samsung Display and LG Display plan to utilize their existing 6-Gen lines to accommodate Apple’s requirements. However, the total production capacity of 10 million units falls short when compared to the vast smartphone market. Nevertheless, it is crucial to acknowledge that iPad displays are notably larger, necessitating a higher quantity of OLED panels per device.

According to insights from Chosun, LG Display will secure 60% of the order, equivalent to 6 million displays, while Samsung Display will provide the remaining supply. Samsung Display has already initiated the construction of an 8-Gen production line exclusively dedicated to IT displays, highlighting its preparations to meet the expected surge in demand. On the other hand, LG Display has yet to commit to such expansion plans. However, if its OLED business continues flourishing and proves profitable, the company is likely to follow suit establishing an 8-Gen line of its own.

By partnering with two prominent display manufacturers, Apple forges a strong supply chain for its future iPad offerings. This collaboration not only serves Apple’s objective of superior device performance but also propels the growth and advancement of OLED technology in the consumer electronics industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is OLED?

OLED, short for Organic Light-Emitting Diode, is a display technology known for its individual pixel illumination. Unlike traditional LED and LCD displays, OLED panels eliminate the need for a backlight, resulting in increased contrast, vibrant colors, and energy efficiency.

2. How will OLED panels benefit Apple’s iPads?

By adopting OLED panels, Apple aims to offer iPad users enhanced visual quality characterized richer colors, deeper blacks, and higher contrast ratios. Moreover, OLED panels consume less power than traditional displays, contributing to extended battery life while maintaining an immaculate viewing experience.

3. Why are Samsung Display and LG Display supplying OLED panels to Apple?

Samsung Display and LG Display are renowned manufacturers with expertise in OLED technology. By collaborating with these suppliers, Apple ensures a steady and reliable stream of high-quality panels for their future iPad devices, reinforcing Apple’s commitment to delivering top-notch products.