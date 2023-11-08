Samsung Display and LG Display in Negotiations with Apple for OLED Panels

Samsung Display and LG Display are currently in advanced talks with Apple to supply OLED panels for the next-generation iPad devices, according to industry reports. Apple has set its sights on acquiring approximately 10 million units in 2024, highlighting the company’s strong commitment to OLED technology. These high-quality panels are expected to cost three times more than Apple’s current iPhone OLED panels, yet the Cupertino giant seems ready to invest in this premium display.

Both Samsung Display and LG Display are gearing up their production plans to meet Apple’s demands. Surprisingly, production is scheduled to begin in February 2024, which is earlier than anticipated. While 10 million units may seem modest compared to the smartphone market, especially considering the larger display area of tablets, this is a significant step towards expanding OLED technology in the tablet segment.

These OLED panels will be manufactured using the existing 6-Gen production lines of Samsung Display and LG Display. However, it is worth noting that Samsung Display has already commenced the construction of an 8-Gen production line specifically dedicated to IT displays. On the other hand, LG Display is yet to announce plans for a similar line. Nevertheless, if LG Display succeeds in generating promising profits from its OLED business, it is highly likely that the company will follow suit and invest in an 8-Gen line as well.

Apple’s partnership with these renowned display manufacturers will not only elevate the visual experience of future iPads but also contribute to the growth and innovation of OLED technology in the tablet industry. As Apple continues to prioritize advanced display technologies, consumers can eagerly anticipate the arrival of next-generation iPads with stunning OLED panels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are OLED panels?

A: OLED stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode. OLED panels are a type of display technology that produces vibrant colors and deep blacks, offering superior contrast and improved energy efficiency compared to traditional LCD panels.

Q: Why is Apple switching to OLED panels for iPads?

A: OLED panels provide a more immersive viewing experience with their superior color reproduction, contrast ratios, and energy efficiency. Apple’s shift to OLED for iPads reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality displays to consumers.

Q: Will this change affect the price of future iPads?

A: While the cost of OLED panels is higher than traditional LCD panels, Apple is known for absorbing additional costs without significantly impacting the final price of its products. Therefore, it is unlikely that the price of future iPads will see a significant surge solely due to the adoption of OLED technology.

Q: Which company will supply more OLED panels to Apple?

A: According to reports, LG Display is expected to secure 60% of the orders and provide 6 million OLED panels to Apple, while Samsung Display will supply the remaining 40% for the next-generation iPad devices.

Q: Are there any other advantages of using OLED panels in tablets?

A: OLED panels offer several advantages, including faster response times, thinner and lighter designs, improved visibility in direct sunlight, and the potential for flexible and foldable displays in the future.

