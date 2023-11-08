Samsung and LG in Talks to Supply OLED Panels for Apple’s Next-Gen iPad

Samsung Display (SDC) and LG Display (LGD) are currently engaged in negotiations with Apple to supply OLED panels for their upcoming iPad devices. It has been reported that Apple is targeting the purchase of approximately 10 million units in 2024, with each panel estimated to cost three times the price of Apple’s iPhone OLED panels.

Both SDC and LGD are planning to commence production in February 2024, which is earlier than initially expected. However, it is important to note that the total capacity of 10 million units is relatively small when compared to the smartphone market, even when considering the larger display area of tablets.

The production of OLED panels for Apple’s iPads will take place at the companies’ existing 6-Gen lines. Chosun Biz reported that LGD is likely to secure 60% of the orders, amounting to approximately 6 million displays, while SDC will be responsible for the remaining production.

To meet the demand for IT displays, Samsung Display has already initiated the construction of an 8-Gen production line specifically dedicated to this purpose. On the other hand, LG Display has not yet committed to a new line. However, if LGD manages to generate profits from its OLED business, it is expected to follow suit and establish its own 8-Gen line in the future.

This potential partnership between Apple and Samsung and LG displays underscores the Cupertino-based company’s commitment to incorporating cutting-edge technology into its devices. By adopting OLED panels for their next-generation iPads, Apple aims to enhance the overall visual experience for its users, offering vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and improved contrast ratios.

FAQ

1. What are OLED panels?

OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) panels are a type of display technology that uses organic compounds to emit light when an electric current is applied. They offer advantages such as vibrant colors, high contrast ratios, and thin form factors.

2. How will OLED panels benefit Apple’s next-generation iPads?

By incorporating OLED panels into their iPads, Apple aims to provide users with enhanced visual quality, including more vivid colors, deeper blacks, and improved contrast ratios. These panels offer a superior visual experience compared to traditional LCD displays.

3. When will production of the OLED panels begin?

Both Samsung Display and LG Display are planning to commence production in February 2024, earlier than originally anticipated.

4. Will Apple’s demand for OLED panels be met?

With a target of approximately 10 million units in 2024, the total capacity may be relatively small compared to the smartphone market. However, with Samsung Display and LG Display working in tandem, it is expected that Apple’s demand for OLED panels will be adequately fulfilled.

5. What are the benefits of OLED technology over LCD?

OLED technology offers several advantages over LCD, including faster response times, wider viewing angles, and thinner form factors. Additionally, OLED panels are capable of producing true blacks since individual pixels can be turned off completely, resulting in improved contrast ratios.