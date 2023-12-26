THE CHOSEN Cast Hilariously Reacts to New Social Media Trend

In a recent video that has taken social media storm, the cast of the famous Biblical TV series, THE CHOSEN, participated in the latest trend of pointing out obvious things from the show. The lighthearted video showcased multiple members of the cast humorously highlighting various aspects of their characters and the production.

With witty remarks and playful banter, the cast members poked fun at the behind-the-scenes life of being part of THE CHOSEN. From joking about their daily step count to their frequent dehydration, the video gave fans a glimpse into the lighter side of filming the hit series.

But amidst the laughter, THE CHOSEN has some exciting news for its dedicated audience. The fourth season of the show is set to be released in theaters across the world. The season will be divided into three parts, with episodes premiering throughout February and March. Following the theatrical run, the episodes will be made available on select streaming platforms.

Season 4 of THE CHOSEN revolves around the rise of Jesus’s followers and the challenges they face. Jesus finds himself at odds with religious leaders who join forces with their Roman oppressors against him. As the opposition to his message grows violent, Jesus is burdened with the weight of his mission and seeks support from his followers to rise up.

Director Dallas Jenkins anticipates a mix of extreme emotions in the upcoming season. He revealed that there will be moments of pain and sadness, but also extreme joy. Jesus’s increasing sadness stems from the misunderstanding of his friends and followers regarding his purpose, which deeply affects him.

Additionally, Season 4 will feature the powerful story of Lazarus’ death and Jesus raising him from the dead. Jenkins promises that the season will explore this poignant moment and its impact on Jesus and his mission.

As tension mounts and enemies close in, viewers can expect Season 4 of THE CHOSEN to deliver a thought-provoking and emotional journey that will leave a lasting impression.