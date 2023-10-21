Mannara Chopra Reveals Secret WhatsApp Group with Famous Cousins

Mannara Chopra, star of Bigg Boss 17, has shared that she is part of a secret family WhatsApp group with her famous cousins Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. The group, called “The Chopras,” consists of all 14 cousins who are quite close and regularly update each other about their lives and travels. Mannara’s mother, Priyanka’s father, and Parineeti’s father are siblings, which has brought the cousins close together as friends.

“We are extremely close-knit and keep in touch with each other all the time,” Mannara said in an interview with Hindustan Times. “We know what’s happening in each other’s lives. There are 14 of us in the family cousins WhatsApp group called ‘The Chopras.'”

Apart from staying connected through daily chats, the cousins also make it a point to share pictures with each other, especially when they are traveling.

Priyanka recently showed her support for Mannara’s Bigg Boss 17 journey sharing a throwback picture on Instagram. The photo featured Priyanka wearing the Miss World crown and posing with a young Mannara. In her caption, Priyanka wished her cousin good luck.

Before joining the reality show, Mannara had decided not to take advice from her cousins, rather making personal decisions independently. She stated, “Whatever decisions I have taken for my life were very individualistic and not discussed or influenced somebody.” Mannara expressed pride in the hardships she has faced and her accomplishments on her own.

In related news, another Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Abhishek Kumar, opened up about his rumored ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. The pair had reportedly dated during their time working together on the Indian TV drama, Udaariyan. However, Isha denied any romantic involvement. In a recent promo for Bigg Boss, Abhishek discussed his emotional experience of seeing Isha again after their alleged breakup.

