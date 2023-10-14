Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A New Animated Series with an All-Star Cast

Netflix’s highly anticipated animated series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is set to premiere on November 17th. Based on the popular Scott Pilgrim graphic novels Bryan Lee O’Malley, the series features the original cast from the 2010 live-action film and offers a new and exciting continuation of the story.

The character lineup includes the lovelorn bassist Scott (Michael Cera), the enigmatic Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and her seven revenge-seeking exes. Among these exes are the half-ninja Roxie Richter (Mae Whitman), the vegan rockstar Todd Ingram (Brandon Routh), the talented skateboarder Lucas Lee (Chris Evans), the fire-wielding pirate Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha), and their leader Gideon Graves (Jason Schwartzman).

Scott finds himself in a video game-like fight for Ramona’s heart as he must face off against these diabolically insane exes. Guided the band Sex Bob-omb, which includes Stephen Stills (Mark Webber) and Kim Pine (Alison Pill), Scott enters an animated Toronto full of adventure and danger.

Directed Abel Gongora, the eight-episode series brings back a stellar cast that includes Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Johnny Simmons, and Ellen Wong. Edgar Wright, who directed the original live-action film, serves as an executive producer alongside O’Malley, who is also a co-showrunner with BenDavid Grabinski.

The idea for an animated series came from creator Bryan Lee O’Malley himself, who had always felt that a live-action sequel was unlikely but saw potential in an anime adaptation. “Even better, our brilliant creator Bryan Lee O’Malley had an idea that was way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books,” said Edgar Wright.

The return of the original cast and their enthusiasm for reprising their roles adds to the excitement surrounding the new series. O’Malley expressed his joy at being able to continue the adventure and the strong bond that still exists among the cast since the release of the film in 2010.

With its beloved characters, visually stunning animation, and a story filled with action and romance, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is sure to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

