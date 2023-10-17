Where to Watch Choona Season 1: Stream on Netflix

Choona is an Indian Hindi-language heist comedy thriller series that revolves around a unique group of misfits seeking revenge against a ruthless politician. If you’re wondering where to watch Choona Season 1, look no further as it is available for streaming on Netflix.

The series, created Pushpendra Nath, features a talented cast that includes Jimmy Shergill as Avinash Shukla, the Minister of Urban Development, Aashim Gulati as Yakub Ansari Sheikh, Vikram Kochhar as Contractor JP, Monika Panwar as Bela, Namit Das as Triloki, Chandan Roy as Bishnu, Gyanendra Tripathi as Baankey, and Niharika Lyra Dutt as Jhumpa, among others.

To watch Choona Season 1 on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan, ranging from $6.99 per month (standard with Ads), $15.49 per month (Standard), to $19.99 per month (Premium).

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest option, the Standard with Ads plan, allows you to enjoy most movies and TV shows but comes with advertisements. It supports Full HD and can be accessed on two devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

With the Premium Plan, users can stream on four devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. They can download content on up to six devices and have the option to add up to two additional members. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The synopsis of Choona Season 1 is as follows: “When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge.”

It’s important to note that streaming service availability is subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Netflix

– Choona Season 1 on Netflix