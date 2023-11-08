Introducing CHOMPI: A Unique Musical Experience

CHOMPI, the quirky tape music instrument, is revolutionizing the world of sound design. Priced at $599, this miniature sampling synthesizer may seem steep, but its capabilities make it worth every penny. Unfortunately, the Kickstarter campaign has ended, leaving prospective buyers to join a waitlist eagerly awaiting their turn to own this adorable and innovative device.

Created a team of teachers, musicians, community partners, graphic and sound designers, CHOMPI is the result of their collective expertise and passion for music. Regardless of whether you’re a seasoned musician or just embarking on your sonic journey, CHOMPI will quickly become your new favorite companion.

Equipped with four distinct modes of operation, CHOMPI offers a range of features that cater to various musical needs. In CHOMPI mode, you can utilize the onboard microphone to capture sounds from your environment or sample external sources through the stereo line input. This signature mode serves as a sound sketchpad, propelling your creative journey forward.

JAMMI mode acts as CHOMPI’s foundation, enabling you to play a single sample chromatically on the piano-style keyboard. It allows you to recall, jam, and layer presets, transforming your musical performance into an expressive piece of art. This mode also grants access to the instrument’s secondary shift functions and menu.

The CUBBI mode engine opens up possibilities for percussion samples and loop resampling. With its ability to access 24 individual samples simultaneously, each assigned to a different key slot, CUBBI mode provides unparalleled flexibility and creative potential.

For those looking to expand their sonic palette, MIDI mode allows the swapping of the internal sampling engine for an external synth voice via MIDI control. This mode retains CHOMPI’s unique workflow while accommodating external sound sources, providing limitless sonic opportunities.

In a nutshell, CHOMPI is not just a miniature synthesizer; it’s an invitation into the magical world of sound design. With its versatile features and exceptional sampling engine, CHOMPI is set to redefine the way musicians approach music creation and performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of CHOMPI?

CHOMPI is priced at $599, offering a unique and valuable musical experience.

How can I purchase CHOMPI?

The Kickstarter campaign for CHOMPI has concluded, but you can join the waitlist to be notified when it becomes available for purchase.

What are the different modes of operation in CHOMPI?

CHOMPI offers four modes of operation: CHOMPI Mode, JAMMI Mode, CUBBI Mode, and MIDI Mode. Each mode provides distinct features and functionalities.

Can I use CHOMPI as a sampler?

Yes, CHOMPI’s sampling engine allows you to capture sounds from your environment using the onboard microphone or sample external sources through the stereo line input.

Can CHOMPI be used with external synths?

Absolutely! CHOMPI’s MIDI mode enables you to swap the internal sampling engine for an external synth voice via MIDI control, expanding your sonic capabilities.

Is CHOMPI suitable for both beginner and experienced musicians?

Yes, CHOMPI caters to musicians of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or just starting your musical journey, CHOMPI will quickly become your new favorite creative companion.