New Warning Issued for Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins

Summary: Consumers are being cautioned about a potential labeling error that could affect packets of Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins. The company has announced a recall after some packets labeled as dark chocolates were found to contain milk chocolate coins. This mislabeling poses a risk to individuals who are allergic to milk and could lead to severe allergic reactions. The affected products were distributed to stores nationwide between September and November, with a concentration in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shared the recall warning as a precautionary measure.

The latest recall comes after a series of food recalls due to potential harm to consumers. In January, sausage products were recalled due to concerns of bacterial contamination, while a ground beef recall was issued last month in fear of foreign object contamination.

Manischewitz, a kosher food firm, has initiated the recall of its Dark Chocolate Coins due to the presence of undeclared milk. The company emphasizes that individuals with milk allergies could face serious or even life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Until further notice, consumers are advised to examine their packages to ensure the correct labeling. Manischewitz has provided distinguishing characteristics for customers to identify the milk chocolate variant, such as gold foil within blue netting for the milk chocolate coins.

Retailers who have purchased the affected lot code have been notified and instructed to inspect their inventory and remove any potentially mislabeled products from their shelves. Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to check for gold foil coins in the dark chocolate bags and stop using them immediately. The company offers a credit or refund option for returning the product.

Manischewitz has not received any reports of illness or injury related to the mislabeled chocolate coins. Consumers who experience allergic reactions are advised to seek medical attention and report their experiences to medical providers for further evaluation.