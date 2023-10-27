Chloe Radford Warns Instagram Followers of Impersonation Scam

In a recent Instagram post, Chloe Radford, a popular user of the social media platform and member of Britain’s biggest family, alerted her 150,000 followers about an ongoing impersonation scam. The 28-year-old mother of one, known for sharing updates about her 15-month-old daughter Mila, as well as recipe ideas and deals, expressed concern after receiving numerous messages regarding a fake account pretending to be her.

Chloe shared a screenshot of a message from a fan who had encountered a suspicious account named “itschlloeradford”. With her account seemingly blocked the impersonators, Chloe asked her followers to report any requests or follows from the fraudulent account. She also urged them to exercise caution and remain vigilant against such scams.

Unfortunately, Chloe is not the first member of her family to encounter cybercrime. Earlier this year, her mother, Sue Radford, issued a warning after her son Daniel’s Instagram account fell victim to hackers. Sue pleaded with their followers not to fall for the scam and emphasized the importance of online safety.

Impersonation scams, especially on social media platforms like Instagram, continue to be a growing concern. Fraudsters often create fake accounts using the names and profile pictures of popular individuals to deceive unsuspecting users. These scams can have various motives, ranging from stealing personal information to financial fraud.

To protect yourself, it is essential to be cautious when interacting with accounts claiming to be celebrities or public figures. Look for verified badges (blue ticks) on their profiles, which indicate the authenticity of the account. If you come across a suspicious account impersonating someone, report it immediately to the platform.

