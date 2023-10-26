Chloe Madeley’s Cryptic Post Sparks Speculation About Her Marriage

Chloe Madeley, daughter of famous TV personalities Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan, has recently fuelled rumors about the state of her marriage to former rugby star James Haskell with a cryptic Instagram post. Speculation arose after James was spotted cozying up to a mystery blonde during a night out, leading many to question the status of their relationship.

In a recent Q&A session with her fans, Chloe provided a vague response when asked about dealing with constant media attention. The response, as reported The Sun, seemed to exclude James from the list of her loved ones: “It’s to be expected with a TV show out tbh. 100% focused on my daughter, my friends, my family, my work, my health, my reality. That’s how.”

Adding further fuel to the fire, Chloe was seen without her wedding ring during a recent night out in London. This has led to increased speculation about the couple’s current situation.

While neither Chloe nor James have directly addressed the rumors surrounding their marriage, this incident has undoubtedly sparked curiosity among their followers. Fans and tabloids alike are eagerly awaiting further updates from the couple.

FAQs

Q: When did Chloe Madeley and James Haskell get married?

A: Chloe Madeley and James Haskell tied the knot in 2018.

Q: Did James Haskell deny any wrongdoing after being photographed with a woman?

A: Yes, James Haskell has denied any wrongdoing after being photographed with a woman at Chiltern Firehouse.

Sources:

– The Sun