Chloé Hayden Takes a Stand Against Online Abuse, Handing Over Social Media Accounts

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide and online abuse.

Chloé Hayden, known for her role in Heartbreak High, has made the difficult decision to step back from social media due to the “horrific” online abuse she has endured from trolls. In an Instagram statement, Hayden expressed the necessity of this move to protect her mental health.

Over the past year, Hayden has been subjected to numerous death threats, explicit content promoting suicide, and relentless abuse that has taken a severe toll on her well-being. In response, she announced that her management team will now handle all her social media accounts, closely monitoring and reporting any hate speech or threatening language to authorities.

Aware of the alarming statistics surrounding suicide, Hayden highlighted that she, as an Autistic individual, is nine times more likely to die suicide. She emphasized her refusal to contribute to this devastating reality and the importance of safeguarding her platform.

With over 782,000 TikTok followers and 243,000 Instagram followers, Hayden’s decision demonstrates the toll that online abuse can have on even the most influential figures. The fact that she had such a strong social media following before her rise as an author and actor makes the decision even more impactful.

Hayden is not alone in her struggle. Celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown and Selena Gomez have also faced similar challenges, leading them to abandon social media for the sake of their mental health. Brown left Twitter in 2018 and subsequently deleted her TikTok account due to hateful messages, particularly from adult men. Gomez handed over her social media accounts to her team in 2019, taking a four-year hiatus before returning to Instagram and crediting the break for positively transforming her life.

It is disheartening for Hayden that her once-welcoming and safe online space has deteriorated. However, she remains hopeful that the values of connection and communication, which she cherishes deeply, can be restored in the future. In the meantime, her priority is maintaining the safety of her community and herself.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to Lifeline or Kids Helpline using the provided hotlines. To report online abuse, contact the authorities or the Australian eSafety Commissioner. Immediate assistance can be obtained calling emergency services at 000.