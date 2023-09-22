Chisago Lakes Man Resigns from Police Department Amidst Investigation and Violations

A prominent figure in the Chisago Lakes community, Cory Spencer, has resigned from the Lakes Area Police Department after being on medical leave for the past six months. The Lakes Area Police Commission accepted his resignation this week, following an internal affairs investigation into his conduct as a patrol sergeant.

Earlier this year, Spencer also stepped down from his position on the Chisago Lakes School Board, after admitting to violating district policies. According to police and court records, Spencer had been accused of using Snapchat to message at least one teenage girl. Despite not being charged with a crime, his actions raised concerns and led to a Chisago County Sheriff’s Office report concluding that he had exploited his position of authority. As a result, a restraining order was obtained against Spencer the girl’s mother.

In addition to these local investigations, national nonprofit organization SafeSport is conducting its own investigation into Spencer. This is due to his involvement in coaching high school softball, middle school football, and serving as the president of the Chisago Lakes Hockey Association.

Records obtained from Spencer’s police personnel file reveal that he had previously faced two complaints, both of which were ultimately cleared. However, his law enforcement license is currently inactive, according to the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST Board).

Spencer addressed the allegations during a school board meeting, emphasizing that they were not criminal in nature. He admitted to violating district policies regarding social contact between staff and students, as well as transporting students in his personal vehicle without authorization. Spencer maintained that his actions were meant to support and help children, expressing his willingness to cooperate with investigations and maintain transparency.

