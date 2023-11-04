Chino Football Dominates Long Beach Jordan in Playoff Victory

Chino High School’s football team delivered an impressive performance on Friday night, securing a decisive 42-22 victory over Long Beach Jordan in the CIF-SS Division 7 first-round playoff game. Led senior quarterback David Ogata, the Cowboys demonstrated their offensive prowess and solid defensive play to secure the win.

Ogata, recognized as the heart and soul of the Chino team, showcased his versatility throughout the game. He rushed for an impressive 154 yards and added two rushing touchdowns, in addition to throwing a touchdown pass. Ogata’s impact extended beyond offense, as he contributed on special teams and defense as well. His remarkable performance truly highlighted his exceptional football skills.

The Panthers fought back after Chino’s opening drive touchdown when junior quarterback Jarret Nielsen connected with senior wide receiver Gerald Pickens on a 30-yard inside seam pass to tie the game. However, Chino’s strong running game, led Ogata and senior running back Nathan Blanco, proved to be the difference-maker. Ogata scored his second rushing touchdown on a 15-yard run, while Blanco contributed with 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns of his own.

Chino’s defense also made significant contributions to the victory. Defensive back CJ Gibson intercepted a pass from Nielsen and returned it for a touchdown, providing a momentum shift in Chino’s favor. The team’s overall resilience and the ability to lift each other up during challenging moments was evident throughout the game.

With this win, Chino advances to the second round of the playoffs where they will face off against Mayfair High School. The Cowboys will look to carry the same level of performance and determination into the upcoming game as they continue their pursuit of playoff success.

