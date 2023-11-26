A Woman’s Will Declared Invalid: Lessons on Unconventional Wills

In a recent case that has captured attention on mainland social media, a woman’s last will, posted on the popular messaging app WeChat, was declared invalid the Huangpu District People’s Court in Shanghai. The court ruling came amid a dispute between the woman’s daughter and her grandmother over the distribution of the deceased’s assets.

The woman, who was a single mother with the surname Zhao, revealed her critical illness in a WeChat family chat on July 16, 2021. In her message, she expressed her desire for her assets to be passed on to her daughter. Tragically, Zhao passed away shortly thereafter. However, when her daughter, Qian, investigated her mother’s assets, she discovered that her grandmother, Sun, had taken control of everything, including the house, car, shareholdings, and bank deposits.

Qian took her grandmother to court, accusing Sun’s son of interfering in her inheritance and preventing Sun from cooperating with her. The court ultimately ruled the WeChat will as legally invalid, stating that the assets should be divided according to the law among the family members.

Ultimately, Qian and her grandmother reached a mediated agreement facilitated the court. As a result, Sun relinquished the inheritance, and Qian received all of her mother’s money. However, it’s unclear if Qian compensated her grandmother.

This case serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding unconventional wills and the importance of adhering to legally recognized formats. According to Shanghai-based lawyer Brown Liu, China’s Civil Code outlines six forms that a valid will can take, none of which include a WeChat message. Liu emphasizes the necessity of following these legally recognized formats to ensure the validity of a will.

Unconventional methods of expressing one’s final wishes, such as posting a will on social media, may seem convenient in the digital age. However, this case underscores the importance of seeking legal advice to ensure that one’s intentions are properly documented and legally binding. When it comes to matters as significant as inheritance, it is crucial to navigate the complexities within the boundaries of the law to safeguard one’s assets and provide clarity for loved ones left behind.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the significance of this case?

The case highlights the complexities surrounding unconventional wills, particularly those made through digital platforms like WeChat. It emphasizes the importance of adhering to legally recognized formats to ensure the validity and enforceability of a will.

2. Can a will posted on WeChat be considered legally binding in China?

No, according to Shanghai-based lawyer Brown Liu, a WeChat will does not qualify as a legal document under China’s Civil Code. To be legally recognized, a will must conform to one of the six specified forms outlined in the law.

3. What can individuals learn from this case?

This case underscores the need for individuals to seek proper legal advice when creating a will. It serves as a reminder of the importance of following legally recognized formats to protect one’s assets and ensure that one’s final wishes are respected and executed as intended.