Newfound Popularity: Chinese Travelers Flock to Iceland and South Korea

According to the September 2023 Chinese Traveler Sentiment Report Dragon Trail, Chinese travelers are making a strong comeback in the global travel scene. Surprisingly, Iceland has become a popular destination among Chinese travelers due to viral photos and videos showcasing its active volcanoes on Chinese social media platforms. Previously, Iceland had never made it to the top 10 outbound destinations for Chinese travelers, but now it ranks as the fourth largest group.

In addition to Iceland, South Korea has also experienced a significant surge in popularity among Chinese travelers. In fact, it has moved from fifth place to first place in terms of preference. The report shows that more than 10% of respondents in August 2023 favored South Korea, compared to just 4% in April.

While most respondents indicated a preference for traveling within Asia, Europe emerged as the top choice for long-haul travel. Over 34% of respondents expressed a strong inclination towards exploring the continent. One of the key findings of the report is that the fear of contracting Covid-19 abroad has substantially declined since January 2023. Previously, this fear was a major deterrent to international travel for Chinese tourists, but now it is considered one of the least important reasons.

Chinese social media platforms, such as WeChat, Weibo, and Xiaohongshu, have become the primary source of destination information for Chinese travelers. Approximately 72% of respondents rely on these platforms for insights on outbound travel destinations.

When it comes to travel preferences and motivations, the report highlights that pent-up demand following the pandemic restrictions remains a driving force among Chinese tourists. Additionally, convenient visa application processes and cost-effective travel options are also important factors.

The perception of the United States among Chinese travelers has undergone a significant transformation. Currently, only 39% of Chinese tourists consider it “unsafe,” a substantial decrease from 87% in September 2021. This changing perception is particularly significant as China prepares to celebrate the mid-autumn festival and National Day, which traditionally see a surge in travel activity. The evolving perception of safety in international destinations can influence travel decisions during this period.

As of September 10, China’s international flight capacity has reached 49% of the volume recorded in 2019. Furthermore, starting from August 10, Chinese travel agents have been authorized to offer outbound group tours and packages to an additional 40 countries, making international travel more accessible for Chinese tourists.

