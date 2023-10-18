Chinese Group Tourists in Korea Pressured to Shop Travel Guides

A recent report reveals that Chinese group tourists visiting Korea on package holidays are being subjected to forced shopping and pressured into purchasing optional tour programs travel guides. According to documents obtained from the Korea Tourism Organization, there have been 24 reported cases of Chinese tourists being coerced into shopping or participating in unnecessary tours between 2017 and September of this year.

Reports indicate that Chinese tourists are being taken to stores and pressured into buying cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and duty-free items. In some instances, tourists were locked in a room and blocked from leaving until they made purchases. Guides have been known to ridicule tourists who refuse to shop, claiming that it is a mandatory part of the tour requested the Korean government.

There have also been instances where Chinese tourists were demanded to pay for and participate in optional tour activities after resisting forced shopping. Those who refused to participate in the optional activities were threatened with fines for “veering away from the schedule.”

China had banned group tours to Korea following the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in 2017. The ban was lifted in August of this year, raising hopes of the return of Chinese travelers who previously accounted for a significant portion of tourists in Korea.

It is believed that Chinese nationals who have experienced these forced shopping practices entered the country on individual tourist visas and purchased group tour programs through platforms such as WeChat. The Korea Tourist Guide Association (KOTGA) President, Park In-sook, expressed concern over the negative impact this unethical behavior could have on the country’s image and warned that it could seriously damage the tourism industry in the long run.

Efforts are being made to address this issue, with the Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA) organizing a meeting to campaign against forced shopping practices. However, some believe that government-led actions and the establishment of detailed guidelines are necessary to effectively control and punish offenders in the industry.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has announced plans to crack down on unfair business practices in the industry. These plans include establishing a reporting center to monitor and address instances of forced shopping and other malpractices, ultimately aiming to enhance the travel experience for foreign visitors.

Sources:

– Lee Hae-rin, “Chinese tourists pressured to shop”, The Korea Times

– Korea Tourism Organization (KTO)

– Korea Tourist Guide Association (KOTGA)

– Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA)

– Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism