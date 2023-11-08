New Heights of Concern: TikTok’s Role in Propagating Antisemitism and Disinformation

A recent discovery has raised serious concerns about the popular social media app TikTok and its ties to the Chinese Communist Party. It has come to light that the app, known for its addictive and entertaining content, is not just a platform for entertainment but also a vehicle for promoting antisemitism and anti-Israel disinformation.

TikTok, which has been classified as spyware due to its data-sharing practices with the Chinese Communist Party, has been found to boost “pro-Palestinian” content following the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel. This content often includes antisemitic and pro-terrorist messages, which significantly outnumber any pro-Israel content on the platform.

The Chinese government heavily censors the internet, allowing for the spread of antisemitic content and propaganda through its state media. It is, therefore, no surprise that TikTok, an app whose algorithm promotes dangerous and violent challenges, including car theft and property damage, would also promote such harmful content.

The Biden administration is now monitoring the alarming situation closely. However, it is worth noting that this same administration had previously embraced TikTok as a campaign tool and welcomed TikTok “influencers” to the White House regularly. The Biden administration even considered creating a TikTok-specific briefing space in the White House to grant popular users consistent access to the president.

This concerning revelation begs the question of how far TikTok’s harmful influence will go before action is taken. With its close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and its invasive data collection practices, TikTok poses a significant threat, particularly to young Americans who are its primary user base.

The fact that TikTokpasses Google and Apple protections, spies on American journalists, and propagates pro-terrorism and anti-Israel sentiment should be enough to warrant action. Yet, despite clear evidence of TikTok’s detrimental effects, there is a hesitancy to ban the app due to fears of alienating young voters.

It is high time that we recognize TikTok for what it truly is—a tool for the Chinese Communist Party to spread propaganda and harmful messages. Our knowledge and understanding of TikTok’s impact on young Americans are extensive, but it is crucial for those in power to prioritize the nation’s well-being over political considerations.

