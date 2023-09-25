Rumours and Stereotypes Surrounding Made-In-India iPhone 15

Social media accounts in China have been buzzing with rumours about the Made-In-India version of Apple’s newest iPhone 15. Speculations suggest that the Chinese-manufactured iPhone 15 will be exclusively available in European and American markets, while the India-made version will be specifically launched in China.

These rumours have sparked offensive comments and racial slurs against Indians on Chinese social media platforms. Users have sarcastically commented on Indian cuisine, hygiene, and manufacturing capabilities.

A trending hashtag on Weibo, titled #If you buy a new phone in China, you may receive an iPhone made in India#, has gained attention and been flooded with unverified claims, jokes, and misinformation regarding iPhone manufacturing in India. Some users even shared suggestions on what to do if they accidentally purchase an Indian-made Apple product.

However, Apple officials have refuted these claims. They clarified that the China-made iPhone 15 series is not exclusively intended for European and American markets, and the India-made iPhone 15 lineup is not solely designated for the Chinese market. Currently, India contributes only around 7 percent of the total iPhone production, while China dominates with a 90 percent share.

Apple’s decision to manufacture the iPhone 15 in India aligns with the company’s strategy to diversify production beyond China’s borders. They aim to scale up production in India to around $40 billion in the next 4 to 5 years.

Sources:

– Bloomberg

– China Daily