Israeli Embassy in Beijing Faces Backlash on Chinese Social Media Platform

The Israeli Embassy in Beijing has turned to China’s social media platform, Weibo, to engage with the public following the recent Hamas attack on Israel. However, this initiative has sparked a negative response, with comments expressing strong anti-Israel sentiments, support for Hamas, and even praise for Adolf Hitler.

The Israeli Embassy’s Weibo account, which has 24 million followers, has posted numerous updates since the attack. While some posts highlight Israeli resilience and stories of survivors, the comment sections have been inundated with hate speech and disturbing references to Hitler.

Several users have changed their avatars to feature the Israeli flag with a Nazi swastika at the center. Although there are occasional voices of support for Israel, they often face backlash from others.

Similar content proliferates on various online platforms within China’s heavily censored internet. It is unknown whether the Weibo accounts posting these comments have connections to the Chinese government.

The Israeli Embassy in China has not responded to interview requests, but experts believe that they may be actively attempting to contain the hateful comments on their page.

The presence of such sentiments on the Weibo platform indicates a level of comfort with anti-Semitic expressions. China has traditionally supported the Palestinian cause, but its recent pursuit of closer ties with Israel for trade and diplomatic reasons suggests a change in the nation’s stance.

Some Chinese citizens, however, find the online platforms to be brainwashing tools controlled the Chinese Communist Party. One retired teacher and human rights citizen-journalist emphasized that many users lack a proper understanding of Israel and its people.

Weibo moderators typically remove hateful comments targeting foreign embassies, but their actions may be influenced instructions from Chinese government authorities, leading to inconsistencies in their standards.

Chinese netizens have also targeted the Weibo accounts of other foreign embassies and diplomats expressing support for Israel, criticizing them for their supposed neutrality.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned Israel’s actions, while some suggest that China is leveraging the Israel-Hamas conflict to reduce US influence.

In conclusion, the Israeli Embassy’s engagement on Weibo has resulted in a strong backlash on the platform, with hate speech and support for Hamas being prevalent. Despite the Chinese government’s traditionally pro-Palestinian stance, recent developments suggest a shift towards closer ties with Israel. Chinese netizens often express strong anti-Israel sentiments, although these opinions may change in the future.

