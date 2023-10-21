The Israeli Embassy’s Weibo Account Gains Popularity

The Israeli Embassy’s Weibo account has been gaining popularity on the Chinese social media platform. With over 24 million followers, the embassy’s account has posted nearly 100 updates since the October 7 attack. This surge in activity indicates the growing interest and engagement from Chinese users who are seeking information about Israel.

Weibo is one of China’s largest social media platforms, often referred to as the “Chinese Twitter”. It allows users to post updates, share photos and videos, and follow their favorite accounts. With its large user base, it provides a valuable platform for international organizations like the Israeli Embassy to reach out to a broader audience.

The embassy’s Weibo account has been actively sharing news related to Israeli culture, tourism, and bilateral relations between Israel and China. Through these posts, the embassy aims to foster a better understanding of Israel among the Chinese public.

The recent surge in updates on the embassy’s account follows the October 7 attack that drew widespread attention in China. By providing regular updates and information, the embassy hopes to address public concerns and provide accurate information to the followers.

The popularity of the Israeli Embassy’s Weibo account showcases the growing interest in Israel from the Chinese public. It also highlights the importance of social media platforms in facilitating cross-cultural communication and fostering international relations.

