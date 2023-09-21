Chinese Navy Seeks Highly Educated Graduate Students to Fly Shipborne Aircraft

The Chinese navy is making efforts to recruit highly educated graduate students as shipborne aircraft pilots in order to enhance the qualifications of its air personnel and build a stronger military force. In pursuit of this goal, the navy has raised the age limit and expanded its search for potential candidates. China aims to improve the quality of its recruits, as the military has traditionally been an attractive career path for those with less education.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy recently advertised on the social media platform WeChat that it is seeking graduate students with science and engineering master’s degrees who are below 26 years old to pilot aircraft from ships, including the country’s growing fleet of aircraft carriers. This age limit adjustment comes after the navy allowed undergraduates aged 24 or below to apply for the first time last year. Prior to that, the age limit was set at high school graduates aged below 20.

The navy stated in the advertisement, “The need for high-quality military talent becomes more imperative day day. The mission and tasks of the navy continue to expand. The speed of the strategic shift of the navy is being accelerated.” Candidates must be male with a clean “political history” and no legal or disciplinary history. The training program will encompass three to four years of aviation theory studies and practical flight training. Successful candidates will receive free medical care for themselves and their immediate family, as well as government-provided housing.

China is entering the final stages of preparing its third, domestically-made aircraft carrier, the Fujian, for sea trials. This marks a significant step before the warship becomes operational. It is part of China’s broader goal to modernize its military forces 2035.

Sources: n/a