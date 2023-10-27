The recent passing of Li Keqiang, the former premier of China, has ignited a wave of solemn remembrance on social media. People from all walks of life have come forward to express their grief, paying tribute to a leader who symbolized a time of economic growth and openness for the nation. Li’s commitment to maintaining China’s connection with the outside world resonated deeply with many, especially as they shared images and videos of him standing amidst flood-ravaged regions or making promises of continued engagement.

While Li’s tenure as premier lasted for a decade until March of last year, it is not solely his accomplishments that people are praising after his untimely demise. Instead, the focus has been on what he represented – a period of economic potential and the embrace of private enterprise. The outpouring of sentiment underscores the growing dissatisfaction toward China’s current leader, Xi Jinping. Having secured a third term in office after eliminating the two-term limit, Xi has instilled a more rigid approach to governance, leading many to reminisce about the days of Li’s premiership.

Li Keqiang’s influence, however, was limited during his time as premier. Despite holding a prominent position, he was considered one of the least powerful leaders in the history of the People’s Republic of China. Yet, the mourning for Li goes beyond his individual impact. It reflects a yearning for an era of reform and progress that appears to have been eclipsed in the present day. With Xi Jinping’s autocratic rule drawing comparisons to Mao Zedong, citizens feel a deep sense of powerlessness in the face of constrained liberties and restricted economic opportunities.

As China commemorates the memory of Li Keqiang, it is essential to reflect on the transformative period he represented. The openness and ambitious economic targets set during his premiership have left a lasting impact on the nation’s trajectory. While the mourning may also illustrate the frustrations currently permeating China, it provides an opportunity to reevaluate the country’s direction and rediscover the spirit of growth that characterized Li’s era.

