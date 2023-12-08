San Diego County Experiences Spike in Chinese Migrants Crossing Illegally into the U.S.

A surge in Chinese migrants crossing illegally into the United States has been observed in San Diego County, California. This increase can be attributed in part to the influence of social media posts and videos providing detailed instructions on how to navigate the border. The situation has become particularly concerning as hundreds of Chinese nationals have been found in makeshift camps near the border in Jacumba Hot Springs.

Comparatively, the number of Chinese nationals apprehended in October surged to over 4,000, a significant rise from the 329 encountered during the same period last fiscal year. The influx primarily comprises single adult men, resulting in lengthier processing times due to language barriers. This puts a strain on Border Patrol agents who are already overwhelmed with the surge in illegal crossings.

The issue has garnered attention from politicians, including Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, who described the situation as an abnormal invasion and pledged to build a border wall if elected as commander-in-chief. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also expressed similar concerns, emphasizing the need to close the border and protect the country from unwanted infiltration.

These Chinese migrants, living in makeshift camps, share a desire to escape the Chinese Communist government and seek asylum in the United States. The journey is facilitated Chinese social apps like WeChat, which guide migrants through various countries, with many choosing to fly to Ecuador as it does not require a travel visa.

Reports from the Panamanian government indicate that over 15,000 Chinese migrants have successfully navigated the dangerous route through the Darien Gap, the dense jungle that separates Colombia from Panama, in the first nine months of this year. Smugglers in Mexico can earn up to $35,000 per Chinese migrant brought to the U.S. border, further fueling this migration.

In response to the strain placed on county resources due to the migrant surge, San Diego County officials are set to vote on allocating an additional $3 million in taxpayer funds for migrant services. This follows a previous vote in November approving $3 million to aid migrants and asylum seekers. If approved, the total funding for these services would reach $6 million.