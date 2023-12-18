In a recent development, Republican Senator Rick Scott has called for a government investigation into the national security implications of garlic imports from China. Senator Scott has raised concerns about the safety of Chinese garlic, alleging unsanitary production methods and citing “well-documented” online videos and cooking blogs that claim garlic is grown in sewage.

China currently holds the title of the world’s largest exporter of fresh and chilled garlic, with the US being a significant consumer. However, the trade relationship between the two countries has long been a subject of controversy. The US has accused China of “dumping” garlic on the market at artificially low prices, leading to heavy tariffs being imposed on Chinese imports to protect domestic producers.

Senator Scott’s letter to the commerce secretary not only addresses concerns regarding unfair trade practices but also emphasizes the potential public health risks associated with garlic sourced from foreign countries, particularly China. He argues that the quality and safety of imported garlic pose a severe public health concern that could jeopardize national security, public health, and economic prosperity.

To address these concerns, Senator Scott calls for action the Department of Commerce under a law that enables investigations into the impact of specific imports on US security. He specifies that all grades of garlic, whether whole or separated, peeled or unpeeled, fresh or frozen, should be subject to scrutiny.

It is important to note that the claims made Senator Scott regarding the use of sewage in Chinese garlic production have been refuted the Office for Science and Society at McGill University in Quebec. The organization states that there is “no evidence” supporting these allegations and highlights that the use of human waste as a fertilizer is a common practice that can be carried out safely.

As the debate around garlic imports intensifies, it remains to be seen whether the US government will initiate an investigation and what impact it could have on the trade relationship between the two countries.