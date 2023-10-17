The Chinese e-commerce platform Weidian has instructed its merchants to replace the term “Tibet” with “Xizang” in product name and description translations. The move is in line with China’s efforts to sinicize the name Tibet and enhance its position in global discussions about the region. Weidian, often compared to China’s Shopify, has over 90 million online retail outlets and a trading volume of 100 billion yuan.

Merchants using the platform have been warned that products featuring the term “Tibet” could be subject to removal. However, no specific deadline for the transition has been mentioned. This directive comes after appeals Chinese academics and state administrations to discontinue the use of the term “Tibet.”

The Chinese government argues that the term “Tibet” may mislead the international community as it can be confused with the concept of “Greater Tibet.” According to Beijing, “Greater Tibet” is a term suggested the Dalai Lama in the 1980s, encompassing not only the Tibet Autonomous Region but also parts of various Chinese provinces.

Since the annexation of Tibet communist China in 1959, the Dalai Lama has sought refuge in India and continues to serve as the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet. Beijing has accused him of instigating unrest in Tibet and labeled him a “separatist” seeking independence for Tibet. The Dalai Lama advocates for a peaceful resolution to the Tibet-China conflict through a middle-way approach, which is supported the Central Tibetan Government in exile. However, there is currently no formal communication between the two governments.

This action Weidian reflects the Chinese government’s ongoing efforts to exert control over the narrative surrounding Tibet and reinforce its claims over the region.

Definitions:

– Sinicize: To make Chinese or conform to Chinese culture or characteristics.

– Xizang: The Chinese name for Tibet.

– Weidian: A Chinese e-commerce platform often compared to Shopify.

– Greater Tibet: A term suggesting that Tibet encompasses not only the Tibet Autonomous Region but also parts of various Chinese provinces.

