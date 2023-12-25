Breaking Boundaries: The Rise of the Frog Influencer

In a fascinating twist to the world of influencer culture, China has seen the emergence of an anthropomorphised frog influencer. The trend, which initially gained popularity with street sellers, has now taken the online world storm, raising questions about intellectual property rights and capturing the attention of social media users.

Often referred to as a “frog seller” or “frog influencer,” this meme involves a person dressed in a frog suit with a blue neckerchief, selling frog-themed merchandise like balloons and toys. But it’s the dancing that truly catapults these frog influencers into viral fame. Captivating videos show the frog sellers exhibiting impressive dance moves, from doing the worm in a gym to flossing in front of a disgruntled traffic police officer before zooming off on a scooter.

The trend is said to have originated in September 2022 when a woman named Tong, from Nanjing, donned a frog costume to sell frog balloons. Her viral video sparked numerous imitations and ignited a frenzy of social media interest.

However, the growing popularity of the frog influencer trend has also given rise to debates about intellectual property. Tong, in particular, faced accusations of stealing the design for her frog suit from the 1980s Chinese cartoon series, Calabash Brothers. Tong defended herself, claiming that while she made modifications to the overall appearance, the resemblance to the cartoon character, Red Toad, cannot be denied.

Experts have weighed in on the discussion, with Professor Long Wenmao of the East China University of Political Science and Law stating that Red Toad and Tong’s frog seller are clearly distinct in their characteristics. Wu Yunchu, one of the original creators of Calabash Brothers, has shown no interest in pursuing copyright infringement claims against Tong.

In a thought-provoking essay, journalist Yang Xinyu explains that the frog costume acts as a protective shell, providing a shield from reality’s complexities while entertaining those on the outside. The frog influencer phenomenon, therefore, symbolizes a form of escapism.

The rise of the frog influencer in China reflects the ever-evolving landscape of social media culture and the blurred lines between originality, imitation, and intellectual property. However, one thing is certain – the dancing frog has captured the attention of millions, transcending boundaries both online and in society as a whole.