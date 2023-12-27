Summary: The Chinese chess community is in shock as the national champion, Yan Chenglong, has been stripped of his title and prize money due to allegations of cheating and misconduct. While rumors circulate about Yan’s use of wireless transmitters hidden in anal beads to cheat during the competition, the Chinese Xiangqi Association (CXA) stated that there is no conclusive evidence to support these claims. However, Yan’s inappropriate behavior during a victory celebration, in which he defecated in a hotel bathtub, led to his dethronement.

The world of Chinese chess has been left reeling after recent events marred the integrity of the game. Yan Chenglong, a 48-year-old chess master who claimed the title of “Xiangqi King” at a national tournament, was stripped of his crown the CXA. The association stated that Yan had displayed “extremely bad character” and had disrupted public order.

Controversy erupted when online rumors suggested that Yan had resorted to cheating tactics during the competition. Allegedly, he used wireless transmitters hidden in anal beads to clandestinely receive signals about the chess board and gain an advantage. However, the CXA has refuted these speculations, asserting that there is insufficient evidence to prove Yan’s involvement in such cheating mechanisms.

While the cheating claims were inconclusive, Yan’s fall from grace was sealed his deplorable behavior during a celebratory event. After consuming alcohol with others, Yan defecated in the bathtub of his hotel room. The CXA condemned this act as a violation of public order, good morals, and hotel property, ultimately leading to the revocation of his title.

The precise amount of prize money confiscated from Yan remains undisclosed, but it is well-known that Xiangqi tournaments offer substantial monetary rewards. The CXA expressed disappointment over this turn of events, as they had initially praised Yan for his exceptional gameplay and sportsmanship.

The scandal surrounding Yan’s actions serves as a reminder that even the world of chess is not exempt from controversies and misconduct. As the Chinese chess community grapples with these revelations, the CXA is likely to implement stricter measures to preserve the integrity of the game and prevent future incidents of this nature.