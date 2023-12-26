Summary: A scandal has rocked the world of Chinese chess as the national champion, Yan Chenglong, had his title revoked and prize money confiscated due to inappropriate behavior. Reports of cheating using unconventional methods have also surfaced. The Chinese Xiangqi Association (CXA) addressed speculation about cheating via anal beads but could not prove it. The scandal unfolded after Yan’s victory celebration, during which he defecated in a hotel bathtub, causing damage to the property and violating public order. The association condemned his actions as they had a negative impact on the competition and the image of Xiangqi.

The world of Chinese chess was thrown into chaos as Yan Chenglong, the recently crowned national champion, faced severe repercussions for his misconduct. The CXA, in a shocking announcement, stripped him of his title and confiscated his prize money. The association cited “extremely bad character” and “disrupting public order” as the reasons for their decision.

Rumors of cheating also circulated within the chess community, with allegations that Yan used anal beads equipped with wireless transmitters to communicate with a computer during the competition. These reports, however, could not be substantiated the CXA, stating that it was currently impossible to prove such claims.

The scandal took a bizarre turn when it was revealed that Yan’s celebration had gone awry, culminating in an unhygienic act. Consuming alcohol with others on the night of the 17th, Yan defecated in the hotel bathtub on the 18th, causing damage to the property and violating public order. The association expressed their disappointment, highlighting the negative impact on the competition, the event of Xiangqi, and their overall reputation.

In addition to losing his title, Yan will also face a one-year ban from playing. Although the exact amount of prize money Yan is forfeiting remains undisclosed, it is common for Xiangqi winners to receive substantial sums.

The CXA had previously commended Yan and other players for their impressive gameplay, publishing a congratulatory social media post that featured a picture of Yan proudly displaying his prize certificate on stage alongside the runners-up. However, the recent scandal has tarnished the reputation of Xiangqi and exposed an urgent need for stricter measures to ensure fair play and respectable conduct within the sport.