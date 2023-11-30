Egg fried rice has long been a beloved dish in China, known for its light yet flavorful taste and simplicity. It has also become an iconic symbol of Chinese cuisine around the world. However, in recent years, this popular stir-fry has been at the center of heated debates and controversies. One of China’s most famous chefs, Wang Gang, recently found himself apologizing for a video he made on how to cook egg fried rice.

The controversy surrounding egg fried rice stems from its association with Mao Anying, the eldest son of Mao Zedong, who was killed during the Korean War in an American air strike on November 25, 1950. According to a controversial account, Mao Anying disregarded orders to take shelter and instead cooked egg fried rice, which gave away his position to enemy jets. While this version of events was mentioned in a memoir, Chinese authorities have repeatedly dismissed it as a rumor.

Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has taken strong measures to protect the image of national heroes and maintain the official narrative. Criticism or questioning of these heroes can result in severe consequences, including imprisonment. The egg fried rice controversy has become a flashpoint in this larger effort. By attacking mentions of egg fried rice famous chefs and online influencers, Chinese nationalists inadvertently draw attention to the very rumor that the government wants to quash.

Despite official denials, the disputed egg fried rice story has persisted and even gained popularity in certain corners of the Chinese internet. Some individuals celebrate November 25 as the “Egg Fried Rice Festival” or “Chinese Thanksgiving,” using it as an opportunity to reflect on the hypothetical impact that Mao Anying could have had if he had survived the war.

The controversies surrounding egg fried rice highlight the complex cultural significance of food and its connections to history and politics in China. While it may seem like a simple dish, it has come to represent much more than just a culinary delight. It serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between preserving historical truths and maintaining a national narrative, as well as the power of shared cultural symbols to evoke emotions and ignite debates.

Sources: CNN

