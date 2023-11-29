A celebrity chef from China has found himself in hot water after posting a cooking tutorial on how to make egg fried rice. Wang Gang, known for his popular cooking videos on Weibo and YouTube, faced intense backlash from viewers who accused him of disrespecting the memory of Mao Zedong’s son, Mao Anying.

Wang, who boasts over 3.3 million followers on Weibo and 2 million on YouTube, was criticized for publishing his tutorial around the anniversary of Mao Anying’s death. Many viewers interpreted this timing as an intentional act of mockery towards those who sacrificed their lives for China.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Wang issued a public apology, vowing never to make fried rice again and promptly removing the video. Despite the Chinese Academy of History denouncing the claim about Mao Anying’s unfortunate accident as a “most vicious rumor,” the story continues to have a strong foothold in the public consciousness.

In recent years, China has enacted laws criminalizing insults towards individuals considered “heroes and martyrs” for the country or the Communist party. This has led to a highly sensitive and controlled political climate, where certain topics, including references to egg fried rice around Mao Anying’s anniversary, are considered taboo.

The controversy sparked a debate on social media platforms, with some users expressing their support for Wang’s freedom of expression. However, others argued that as a public figure, he should show more respect to a country that has given him financial success.

FAQ

Q: Why was Wang Gang criticized for his egg fried rice video?

A: Viewers accused Wang of disrespecting the memory of Mao Zedong’s son, Mao Anying, as his tutorial coincided with the anniversary of Mao Anying’s death.

Q: Did Wang Gang apologize for his video?

A: Yes, Wang issued a public apology, stating that he would never make fried rice again, and promptly took down the video.

Q: Why is the claim about Mao Anying making egg fried rice debated?

A: The Chinese Academy of History considers the claim a vicious rumor, but it continues to be popular. References to egg fried rice around Mao Anying’s anniversary are considered sensitive and are a taboo topic in China’s political environment.

Q: Are insults towards “heroes and martyrs” tolerated in China?

A: No, China has implemented laws that criminalize insults towards individuals considered heroes and martyrs for the country or Communist party cause.