The Electromagnetic Catapult System: Testing and Progress of Chinese Aircraft Carrier Fujian

The newest Chinese aircraft carrier, Fujian, has recently made significant progress in its development. A new video circulating on social media platforms shows the launch testing of the carrier’s electromagnetic catapult system. The footage, recorded from an airplane overflying the shipyard facilities, reveals the launch and subsequent drop of a test vehicle from one of the forward catapult positions. This “dead load” testing, an essential step for all catapult-equipped carriers, including the French carrier Charles de Gaulle, signifies a significant milestone in the development of Fujian.

Overflight and satellite imagery prior to the testing had already indicated that Fujian was undergoing some changes, which led to speculations about an upcoming sea trial. However, no visible preparations had been made for such a step, suggesting that construction and integration work were still ongoing. The recent imagery, capturing the launch testing and the presence of large orange objects representing the dead load-test vehicles, provides clarity on the carrier’s current stage of development.

While the exact timeframe for further testing remains uncertain, it is expected that Fujian will undergo a sea trial in the near future. However, due to the carrier’s groundbreaking design and numerous firsts for both the builder Jiangnan and the operator PLAN, timelines may extend beyond optimistic expectations. Comparisons can be made with the American aircraft carrier Gerald Ford, which underwent similar dead load-testing before its first sea trial. Although the testing regime on CVN-78 can serve as a reference, the Chinese electromagnetic catapult system has its own unique technical differences.

Fujian, the third aircraft carrier for the Chinese Navy, has been under construction since before 2018. After its launch in June 2022, fitting out-work has been progressing in a dedicated basin. With a displacement of over 80,000 tons and a length of approximately 316 meters, Fujian will be the first catapult-equipped aircraft carrier (CATOBAR) for PLAN. It is expected to undergo extensive trials and testing in the coming year, with plans for commissioning in 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is “dead load” testing?

“Dead load” testing refers to the process of launching and dropping test vehicles from the aircraft carrier’s catapult system. This testing is conducted to ensure the functionality and reliability of the catapults before the carrier is put into active service. It is a common practice for all catapult-equipped carriers.

2. What is the difference between the American and Chinese electromagnetic catapult systems?

The American electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) and the Chinese electromagnetic catapult system have some technical differences. While both systems use electromagnetic technology for launching aircraft, their specific designs and capabilities may vary. The testing regime on the American carrier Gerald Ford can serve as a reference but may not directly reflect the timeline and challenges faced the Chinese system.

3. When is Fujian expected to be commissioned with PLAN?

Fujian is expected to undergo further trials and testing in the coming year. If all goes according to plan, it may be commissioned with the Chinese Navy (PLAN) in 2025. However, due to the complexity of the carrier’s design, timelines may extend beyond initial expectations.