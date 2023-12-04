New Article: The Expanding Digital Divide in China’s Mobile Payment Landscape

Millions of Chinese consumers are experiencing the consequences of record defaults, which have led to their exclusion from popular mobile payment apps. Recent data revealed that over 8.5 million individuals, primarily between the ages of 18 and 59, have been blacklisted due to outstanding payments on mortgages and business loans. This figure has surpassed the 5.7 million recorded at the start of 2020, indicating a notable increase in defaulters amidst the economic downturn triggered the pandemic, as reported the Financial Times.

Chinese law prohibits blacklisted defaulters from engaging in various economic activities, including purchasing airline tickets and conducting mobile app transactions through platforms like WeChat Pay and Alipay. Individuals are blacklisted after creditors initiate legal action against them, and they subsequently miss payment deadlines.

While the surge in defaulters can be partially attributed to cyclical factors, experts suggest that there are underlying structural issues at play. Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China, warns that the situation may worsen before improving.

With an overwhelming 91% market share, Alipay and WeChat Pay dominate China’s digital payment space, facilitating trillions of dollars in cashless transactions annually. The rise of contactless payments has been a notable trend, catalyzed the pandemic and the public’s desire to avoid physical card handling for health reasons. Financial institutions, including credit unions, have played a critical role in the adoption of contactless payment methods issuing and educating customers about contactless cards.

Concurrently, reports indicate that retailers catering to cost-conscious Chinese consumers have experienced a surge in sales during the country’s economic downturn. Notably, online retailer Pinduoduo witnessed a remarkable 66% increase in revenue. Its platform, known for providing groceries, apparel, electronics, and other items at competitive prices, has managed to attract both urban and rural customers.

As China’s economic landscape continues to evolve, the increasing number of blacklisted defaulters and the dominance of mobile payment apps raise important questions about financial inclusion and the efficacy of credit systems. The widening digital divide reinforces the need for comprehensive measures to address structural problems to ensure sustainable economic growth and accessibility to financial services.



FAQ

1. What are blacklisted defaulters?

Blacklisted defaulters are individuals who have been sued their creditors and have subsequently missed payments on loans or other financial obligations. As a result, they are restricted from participating in certain economic activities and may face limitations in using mobile payment apps or purchasing airline tickets.

2. What are WeChat Pay and Alipay?

WeChat Pay and Alipay are popular mobile payment apps in China. They allow users to make digital transactions and payments for various goods and services securely and conveniently.

3. What is the significance of contactless payments?

Contactless payments involve using technology, such as contactless cards or mobile payment apps, to complete transactions without physically swiping or inserting payment cards into a card reader. Contactless payments have gained momentum, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to their hygienic and convenient nature.

4. How has the pandemic influenced payment methods in China?

The pandemic has prompted individuals to explore contactless payment methods as a safer alternative to traditional card transactions. Concerns about public health and minimizing physical contact have accelerated the adoption of mobile payment apps and contactless cards in China.

