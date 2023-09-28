Artists in China Boycott Social Media Platform Over AI Image Generation Controversy

Artists in China are boycotting Xiaohongshu, one of the country’s major social media platforms, due to complaints about its AI image generation tool. The controversy arose when an illustrator known as Snow Fish accused Xiaohongshu of using her work without permission to train its AI tool, Trik AI. Trik AI specializes in generating digital art in the style of traditional Chinese paintings.

Snow Fish first became aware of the issue when she noticed posts on Xiaohongshu that strongly resembled her own artistic style. She confronted Trik AI publicly, questioning why the AI-generated images were so similar to her original works. This incident occurred shortly after China introduced regulations for generative AI, making it one of the first countries to address the technology’s potential impact on intellectual property rights.

Trik AI and Xiaohongshu have not publicly addressed the allegations and have not responded to requests for comment. However, Snow Fish received a private apology from the official Trik AI account, acknowledging that her art was used to train the program and promising to remove the infringing posts. Despite this, Snow Fish and other artists are demanding a public apology.

The controversy has sparked online protests on Chinese social media platforms, with the hashtag “No to AI-generated images” receiving over 35 million views on Weibo. The boycott in China reflects a global debate over the use of AI in arts and entertainment. Artists worldwide are concerned about the use of their work without permission and are calling for better rules to protect their intellectual property rights.

The issue at hand is not the technology behind AI, but the unauthorized use of artists’ work. Many AI models are trained using images scraped from the internet without the artists’ consent or compensation. The artist community has privately discussed these concerns in the past, but this incident has spurred a public outcry against AI developers who infringe upon artists’ rights.

