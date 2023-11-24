New Article: Navigating Digital Challenges in China for International Business Visitors

Visiting China for the first time can be an exciting but challenging experience for international business exhibitors. At the Shanghai Global Food Trade Show, Aditya Udgave and Jayant Punekar, representing their Indian spice company, Suhana, found themselves struggling with their cell phones and mobile apps.

China’s reliance on digital platforms for daily transactions poses obstacles for foreign visitors. While domestic users seamlessly use apps like WeChat Pay and Alipay for payments, international credit cards are not widely accepted in the country. Furthermore, major Western apps such as Whatsapp, Instagram, and Google services are blocked in China. Instead, Chinese tech giants like Alipay, WeChat, and Gaode maps dominate the digital landscape.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further amplified the reliance on digital apps in China, with services like grocery delivery and courier services becoming integral to daily life. However, foreign visitors often face challenges when attempting to use Chinese apps, as many require a linked mobile payment account.

While WeChat and Alipay have recently announced users can link their foreign credit cards to their accounts, this solution does not work for everyone. American business advisor Tim McLellan found a unique workaround exchanging cash with someone who could transfer the money to his WeChat Pay account.

Interestingly, the reasons behind the functionality of Chinese apps for foreigners remain somewhat of a mystery. Some apps require a Chinese device, ID, or bank account to work smoothly, making it difficult for international visitors to fully utilize them.

Trade show exhibitor Napatr Morin suggests having a backup plan, as not all mobile payment options work for everyone. As a Thai rice cracker brand representative, she struggled with WeChat Pay’s payment function but managed to use Alipay. Carrying cash is always a good idea when encountering difficulties with scan payments.

China’s evolving business landscape has become more open, but digital challenges persist. Jason Hafemeister, acting deputy undersecretary for U.S. trade and foreign agricultural affairs, attests that China has experienced significant transformation since 1996, making it easier to conduct business. The country is now a major export market for U.S. agricultural products, including beef, pork, and poultry.

While accessibility to Chinese apps remains limited due to national security concerns, those hailing from countries with good relations with China tend to have smoother experiences. For example, Russian exhibitor Alexandr Shubin found that all his Russian apps, including essential banking apps, worked flawlessly without needing to download Chinese versions.

Moreover, business visitors may rely on their local teams to navigate Chinese apps and services. Foreign exhibitors often delegate tasks such as hotel bookings, car rentals, and restaurant payments to their local colleagues, minimizing their reliance on Chinese apps.

Out of the foreign visitors interviewed at the trade show, only Australian wine exporter Vikas Gupta had successfully set up both WeChat Pay and Alipay. This enabled him to explore popular rideshare apps like Didi and access grocery and food delivery services.

For those facing challenges with their cell phone carrier or apps, it is important to consider other factors beyond China’s digital landscape. Network carriers and potential firewalls in their home countries may also contribute to connectivity issues.

China’s complex digital ecosystem continues to present unique obstacles for international business visitors. While there are workarounds and solutions available, having alternative payment methods and local assistance can help navigate the challenges and ensure a smoother experience in this digital-first society.

