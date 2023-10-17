Chinese AI Startup Baichuan Raises $300 Million in Funding

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup Baichuan announced that it has successfully raised $300 million in funding. The investment comes from a group of prominent Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba and Tencent. Baichuan had previously raised $50 million during an angel funding round.

The increasing popularity of generative AI in China has led to a surge in product releases and funding announcements both startups and established tech companies. The aim is to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and develop a domestic alternative. However, investors have cautioned about an impending shakeout as cost and profit pressures mount.

Baichuan was founded Wang Xiaochuan, the creator of internet search engine Sogou Inc. The company gained approval from Chinese regulators in late August to launch its public chatbot, making it one of the first firms to receive such approval.

Meanwhile, Baidu, another prominent tech company, unveiled Ernie 4.0, the latest iteration of its generative AI model. Baidu claims that the capabilities of Ernie 4.0 are comparable to OpenAI’s pioneering GPT-4 model. However, analysts have noted that the latest launch lacked significant highlights compared to the previous version.

The influx of funding for Baichuan reflects the growing interest and potential of the Chinese AI industry. With support from major players like Alibaba, Tencent, and Xiaomi, Baichuan is well-positioned to further develop its AI capabilities and contribute to the advancement of the industry.

Sources: Reuters