New Article: Catch a Perfect IV Chinchou in Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour

This week’s Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour focuses on the Angler Pokémon, Chinchou, giving trainers an excellent opportunity to catch a shiny version of this electric and water-type creature. However, the highlight of this event is not just about catching Pokémon; it’s also about transferring them. During the Spotlight Hour, trainers can enjoy a double transfer candy bonus, which is a great way to clear up space in your Pokémon storage.

For those interested in participating in Pokémon Go’s PVP mode, catching a Chinchou with perfect individual values (IVs) is the main goal. Perfect IVs mean that a Pokémon has maximum stats, making it the best version of itself for battles. In the Master League, raids, and Go Rocket battles, a Chinchou with perfect IVs can be a valuable asset.

To identify a Chinchou with perfect IVs, you need to pay attention to its combat power (CP). If you are at or above Level 30, you should be on the lookout for Chinchous with the following CP values:

– Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 959 CP

– Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1039 CP

Notably, these CP values are specific to trainers who are at Level 30 or above. If you are below Level 30, the CP values will vary.

In terms of battling, Lanturn, the evolved form of Chinchou, excels in the Great League. With its unique water and electric typing, as well as its moveset (Spark, Surf, and Thunderbolt), Lanturn proves to be a formidable opponent against Flying-types and other Water-types. In the Ultra League, Lanturn requires Candy XL investment to reach its full potential; however, it struggles against Electric-resistant Pokémon like Swampert and has negative matchups against certain Legendary Pokémon.

During the Spotlight Hour, trainers can also take advantage of the double transfer candy bonus. By creating a “Transfer” tag in their Pokémon storage, trainers can save unwanted Pokémon for mass transfers, accumulating candy quickly. This bonus is especially useful for lower-level trainers aiming to complete their Pokédex or maximize candy gains after events like Go Fest Global.

So don’t miss out on this chance to catch a perfect IV Chinchou and take advantage of the double transfer candy bonus during Pokémon Go’s Spotlight Hour!

FAQ

Is Lanturn good in PVP?

Yes, Lanturn is a strong contender in Great League battles due to its unique typing and moveset.

Is there a shiny Chinchou in Pokémon Go?

Yes, shiny Chinchou was released in April 2020 during the Pokémon GO Safari Zone Liverpool event.

What does shiny Chinchou look like?

Shiny Chinchou has a subtle change in color, with a slight green tint replacing the usual yellows.

What other bonuses are available during Spotlight Hour?

In addition to catching shiny Pokémon, Spotlight Hour offers a double transfer candy bonus, allowing trainers to accumulate more candy transferring unwanted Pokémon in bulk.