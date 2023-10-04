WeChat: The Ordinary Yet Extraordinary “Everything App”

Elon Musk’s vision of transforming Twitter into the ultimate “everything app,” similar to WeChat in China, has sparked discussions and curiosity. As a Chinese digital media scholar who has been using WeChat since 2012, I don’t find WeChat to be particularly unique or special compared to other popular apps in China. However, WeChat’s success lies in its ability to encompass various aspects of daily life and create an all-inclusive media ecosystem.

WeChat, launched in 2011, offers a wide range of services, from instant messaging and mobile payments to social networking. It has become an essential part of everyday activities for over a billion Chinese mobile users. Travelers to China rely on WeChat for various tasks, such as filling out customs forms, calling taxis, and making payments. It has become a digital hub that influences and facilitates users’ daily lives.

Despite being an “everything app,” WeChat is not designed to be visually appealing or attention-grabbing. Its closed social space restricts users’ content visibility to their contacts, unlike platforms like Weibo or TikTok where celebrities amass millions of followers. However, this intentional design philosophy aligns with WeChat’s goal of getting users out of the app as quickly as possible. By minimizing the time and effort users spend within the app, WeChat aims to sustain long-term user engagement without overwhelming them.

WeChat’s miniprograms exemplify this design principle. These mini-applications, embedded within WeChat, provide users with diverse services like transportation, food delivery, ticket booking, and gaming without the need for separate installations. By eliminating the hassle of installing and uninstalling new apps, WeChat simplifies users’ experience and ensures easy access to a multitude of services.

With its near omnipresence and omnipotence in everyday life, WeChat has created an internet empire. It captures users’ attention and turns interactions into profitable opportunities for big tech companies. However, WeChat’s ordinary appearance and counterintuitive design philosophy reflect a deeper commitment to Taoist principles, emphasizing simplicity and harmonious engagement with the digital world.

Sources: None